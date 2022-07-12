Amid defection row Michael Lobo confirms association with Congress

On being removed as Leader of Opposition, Michael Lobo said that he said that he is with the Congress Party. “The day before yesterday, all Congress MLAs together addressed the press, we were also there. Yesterday, we all went to South Goa as they called us. Now they're doing a presser. Why are we trying to confuse people?” said Michael Lobo, who was removed by Congress as Goa LoP on July 10. “We are with the Congress party. I had told Dinesh Gundu Rao (Goa AICC in charge) that I'm not interested to continue as the LoP because there are various issues raised against me by the govt, so I said it'll be difficult and embarrassing for others; choose someone else,” he added.