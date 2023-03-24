हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Amid Covid-19 rise, infectious new variant XBB1.16 found in India
A total of 349 samples of new Covid-19 variant XBB.1.16 has been detected in India. According to INSACOG data, this might be the reason behind the current covid surge
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Amritpal Singh
Rahul Gandhi
Suryakumar Yadav
Popular Stories
More
Twitter to kill ‘legacy’ blue checks on April 1, pay Rs 9,400 for a year to retain
Modi Surname case explained: Why Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?
Microsoft's AI-powered Bing can now create images as per your demand
Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: You can now link your Voter ID and Aadhaar by this date, check latest deadline
IMD weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram to receive rains, hailstorm from March 23; check forecast
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa G...
Suhana Khan drops stunning pho...
Sania Mirza's car collection c...
From studying medicine to mode...
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wed...
Speed Reads
More
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
Covid-19 update: 1,249 fresh infections registered, active cases hikes to 7,927
SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be released soon at ssc.nic.in, know how to check scores
UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 released at at upsc.gov.in, direct link here, exam on April 16
Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
Most Watched
More
Hunt for Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues; dec...
DNA | Pakistan's own terrorist groups terrorise the country...
News Wrap, March 12...
No civil justice in Bhopal gas tragedy case: Advocate Karuna...
DNA | Know all about BBC documentary row...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall