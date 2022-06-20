Amid ‘Bharat Bandh’ call all schools closed in Jharkhand

All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in wake of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. “In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organisations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” Sharma said. The protest against the Centre's scheme took place in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam on Friday, June 17.