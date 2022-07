Amendment in NDAA will strengthen India-US relationship: US Congressman Ro Khanna

Terming the amendment in National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) a “historic”, US Congressman Ro Khanna on July 27 (IST) said that the amendment will strengthen India-US relationship since the civilian nuclear deal.“It is a historic amendment to strengthen the US-India relationship since the civilian nuclear deal. It's in the interests of the United States, we need a strong partnership with India.”