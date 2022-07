Ambulance carrying deceased Kallakurichi school girl meets with small accident

The ambulance which carried the body of Class 12 girl who committed suicide at Kallakurichi school in Tamil Nadu met with a small accident while being on way to girl’s native place on July 23. The accident happened almost 10 km away from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance and its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry. But they resumed the journey soon afterwards.