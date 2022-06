Amarthnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims reach Udhampur

With just one day left for the Amarnath Yatra, the first batch of pilgrims arrived in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir on June 29 morning. They were welcomed by locals, PRI Members as well as officers of the District Administration. The first batch of pilgrims embarked from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the Army and the local Police.