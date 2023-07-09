Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather; pilgrims wait at base camp in Srinagar

The annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended on July 09 at both routes of Baltal and Pahalgam due to bad weather. Owing to the bad weather, pilgrims waited at a base camp in Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

