Amarnath Yatra temporarily halted, pilgrims seek refuge at Baltal base camp

Amarnath Yatra remained temporarily suspended on July 09 after 13 people died in a cloudburst near the shrine. Pilgrims have been asked to stay in tents at Baltal base camp as the weather remains unclear. As of now, Injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals, Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, and Panjtarni. Earlier on July 08, 13 dead, and 48 were injured after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine.