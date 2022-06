Amarnath Yatra: Security forces conduct search operation for terrorists in J&K’s Samba area

Ahead of the first batch of pilgrims departure for the Amarnath Yatra, Security forces on June 11 conducted a search operation for terrorists in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.