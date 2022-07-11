Amarnath Yatra resumes after cloudburst incident in J&K

After being halted for few days, the Amarnath yatra resumed on July 11. The fresh batch of pilgrims have started to move from the Jammu base camp on July 11. The yatra was due to rescue operations following cloudburst near the Amarnath base camp in which 16 people have died. "We are filled with energy and will not go back without darshan of Baba. We have full faith in Baba Bhole and are waiting for the darshans of Baba. We are happy that the yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," said the pilgrims.