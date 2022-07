Amarnath Yatra: Police help Amarnath pilgrims to cross bridge amid heavy flow of water at Barari Marg

The police rescue teams on July 01 helped the Amarnath pilgrims to cross a bridge at the Brari Marg and Y junction in Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge was blocked due to the heavy flow of water. The ‘Amarnath Yatra’ commenced on June 29 after being closed for 2 years due to COVID-19.