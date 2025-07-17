Amarnath Yatra News Why Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Pahalgam Today | Baltal Base Camp | Rainfall

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 has been temporarily suspended from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rains over the last two days. Authorities have halted the pilgrimage to ensure the safety of devotees, as urgent track repair and restoration work is being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).