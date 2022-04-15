Amarnath Yatra all set to commence on June 30 after gap of 2 years

After being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11, informed Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. “Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. The Yatra will go on for a total of 43 days. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board,” CEO of the shrine board told ANI on April 15.