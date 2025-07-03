Amarnath Yatra 2025 JK Governor Flags Off 1st Batch Amid Tight Security After Pahalgam Attack

Amarnath Yatra 2025: J&K Governor Flags Off 1st Batch Amid Tight Security After Pahalgam Attack The first batch of around 5,485 pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra reached the Kashmir valley on Wednesday (July 2, 2025) under a multi-tier and revamped security arrangement, which included facial-recognition systems and designation of yatra routes as no-fly zones. Local Muslims extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims on the way to their base camps. #amarnathyatra #pahalgamattack #jammukashmirnews