Amarnath Yatra 2023 First batch of pilgrims begin journey towards shrine from Baltal base camp

The annual Amarnath Yatra began today (July 1) with the first batch of pilgrims setting out from the base camp in Baltal for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp.