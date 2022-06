Amarnath Yatra 2022: J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp on June 29. The yatra will commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. Tight security arrangements are made for the safety and security of the pilgrims. The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for two years due to COVID.