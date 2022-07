Amarnath Yatra 2022: Indian Army restores fallen bridge in Baltal

As the annual Amarnath Yatra is underway, the Indian Army reconstructed the damaged bridge in the Baltal route in a record time after they were washed away due to a landslide. Indian Army is assisting the civil administration in terms of security and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra which started on June 30.