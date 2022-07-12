Amarnath Tragedy Around 123 people saved from near Amarnath cave says IAF

Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal briefed on the rescue operations carried out following the Amarnath cave cloudburst on July 11.He said, “During these missions, we saved around 123 people from near the cave and Panjtarni. Approximately, 29 tonnes of relief and rescue material was flown in from this base and few places nearby to the lower cave from Panjtarni.”“This mission would not have been possible without the cooperation of various agencies like NDRF, Indian Army, civil administration, Border Security Force and J&K Police,” he added.He concluded by saying that Indian Air Force is there to help everyone in dire need.