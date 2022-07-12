Amarnath pilgrims welcomed by Muslims a gesture of brotherhood

The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir has stood as an example of brotherhood amongst different communities in the territory. A show of religious harmony was recently seen in Jammu district of Jammu & Kashmir where Amarnath Yatris were welcomed by Muslims on their way to the shrine. Kashmiri Muslims appear to be present among those who provide necessary facilities to Hindu devotees travelling through foot horses, palanquin to Amarnath cave and others as well.