Amarnath Cloudburst: Toll mounts to 16, 40 missing, rescue operations underway

Death toll in the Amarnath cloudburst incident reached 16 on July 09. Army personnel reached Nilgrar, Baltal to evacuate the affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident. The foot Yatra has been temporarily suspended. As of now, injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals, Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, and Panjtarni.