Amarnath cloudburst mishap: Shrine board releases helpline numbers for the help of pilgrims

As the rescue operations continued after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath with at least 13 dead, the CEO of Amarnath Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar on July 08 released NDRF and Command Centre’s helpline numbers for the pilgrims. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “This is an unfortunate incident. Our focus is to rescue the pilgrims and take them to safe places. NDRF helpline numbers are active. Rescue work is underway. Army helicopters are also in action. Search operation is on.”