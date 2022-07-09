Amarnath Cloudburst Mishap: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami requests HM Shah, J-K LG Sinha for adequate rescue ops

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested the Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to make all possible arrangements to rescue pilgrims stuck after Amarnath cloudburst. CM Dhami said, “People of Uttarakhand are also stuck (in the cloudburst affected areas of Amarnath), we are making all efforts to rescue them. I would also request Union Home Minister and their Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to make all possible arrangements to rescue them.“