Amarnath Cloudburst: ITBP troops carry out rescue operations at lower Cave site

After a cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on July 08, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops carried out rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site. Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath.