Amarinder Singh Warring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meet family members of Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on May 30 met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala. Earlier, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.