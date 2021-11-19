Amarinder Singh questions farmers’ decision to continue their protest

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he announced to repeal farm laws. “On Prakash Parv, Government took the decision to repeal the three farm laws and apologised to the farmers. There can be nothing bigger than this. I am thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister for this, nobody can do anything more than this.” Captain Singh also questioned farmers’ decision to continue their protest and said, “What’s the use of sitting now?” “PM apologised. Now, it's question of when will the House meet. It will meet on 29 November, bill will be brought and laws will be repealed. Matter will end there, so what's the use of sitting now,” he added.