Amar Jawan Jyoti will no longer be under monument built by Britishers, says Army Veteran

An Indian Army Veteran Brigadier Chitranjan Sawant (Retd) appreciated the Amar Jawan Jyoti being merged with the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. “India Gate is a war memorial built by British, National War Memorial is built in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for nation from 1947 till today. It will no longer be under monument built by them,” said (Retd) Brigadier Sawant. Retired Brigadier Chitranjan served as the Republic Day Commentator for 49 years. The Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. The moment will mark a transition in the history of the iconic India Gate memorial, where the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame has been lit since 1971.