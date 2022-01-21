Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Manish Tewari slams Modi government, calls it attempt to rewrite history

Indian National Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed the Modi government over Amar Jawan Jyoti being merged with War Memorial torch. “Whatever is being done is a national tragedy and an attempt to rewrite history. Merging Amar Jawan Jyoti with War Memorial Torch means erasing history,” said Manish Tewari. The MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib also said the President of India should intervene and stop this event from happening. “BJP has built the National War Memorial, that does not mean they can extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti,” he further said.