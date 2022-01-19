Always been vocal about PM Modi’s policies, ideologies: Aparna Yadav after joining BJP

Soon after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mulayam Singh’s Daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on January 19 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has always been vocal about the policies and ideologies of the Prime Minister. “I have always been very vocal about the policies and ideologies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Nationalism is a very important aspect of my life. I have always thought of nation before anything. Whatever they will say, I do it (will you contest from Lucknow Cantt seat),” she added.