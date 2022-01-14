Alwar rape case Rajasthan is becoming rape capital says State BJP MP

Speaking on the rape of a specially-abled minor girl in Alwar, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Diya Kumari on January 14 slammed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government by saying the state is becoming a “rape capital”. “Rajasthan is becoming rape capital. The government here is insensitive and no action has been taken even after 72 hours. These people are trying to hide this incident. There is no law and order in the state,” said Kumari. A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12.