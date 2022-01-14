Alwar rape case Only societys collective effort can stop such evils says Rajasthan Minister

Condemning the rape of a specially-abled minor girl in Alwar, Rajasthan Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Mamta Bhupesh on January 14 said that government alone cannot stop such evils and only a collective resolve by the society can bring an end to such crimes. “Government alone can't stop such incidents. A collective resolve is needed in the society. Such persons don't come from outside. Darindon ko koi tilak nahi laga hai,” said Mamta. A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12.