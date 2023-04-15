Allah Sab Dekh Raha Devastated Atiq Ahmed Controls Tears as Son Asad Buried Post Encounter

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was buried on Saturday at the same ‘kabristan’ where his grandfather was laid to rest. The last rites of Asad were performed in the presence of his maternal grandfather and his aunt's husband. The graveyard is located in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj.