All you need to know about e-AMRIT Portal on electric vehicles

The Central government launched `E-Amrit`, a web portal on electric vehicles (EVs), at the ongoing COP26 Summit in United Kingdom`s Glasgow. According to NITI Aayog, e-Amrit will serve as a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles--busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies.