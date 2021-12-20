All positive cases will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron: Delhi CM

Amid widespread fear caused by Omicron, Delhi Government held a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under supervision of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor on December 20. As per Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a review meeting will be held on December 23 in order to strengthen the home isolation program. The CM declared that all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron. “Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron,” said the CM. “I request the Centre to allow booster doses for people who are fully vaccinated,” he added.