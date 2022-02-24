All political parties should support ED’s investigations Devendra Fadnavis on Nawab Malik’s arrest

While speaking on the Nawab Malik money laundering case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 23 during a Press Conference in Nagpur, alleged that the terror funding of Dawood Ibrahim was done inside the country through such deals. “If politicians will be in direct contact with the underworld, then (Enforcement Directorate) ED will have to do such investigations. All political parties should support this. The terror funding of Dawood Ibrahim was done inside India through such deals,” the BJP leader said.