All members appreciated work done by Delimitation Commission for J&K: Jitendra Singh

Delimitation Commission meeting for Jammu and Kashmir held in Delhi on December 20. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah and BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma attended the meeting. Speaking to media persons, Union Minister of State for PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said that all the members regardless of their party’s idealogy appreciated the work done by Delimitation Commission. “The Commission has come out with a document that is objectively prepared. All associated members regardless of parties appreciated work done by Delimitation Commission. National Conference members were also satisfied by parameters followed by the Commission,” he added.