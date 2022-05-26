All Govt sports facilities in Delhi to remain open till 10 pm: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Thyagraj Stadium incident came into the light, where the sports stadium was emptied before 7 pm so that an IAS officer can walk with his dog, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 26 said that all government sports facilities in Delhi will remain open till 10 pm. Addressing media persons, Kejriwal said, “Our sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.”