All doors to cattle smuggling closed in Assam, smugglers fear State Police: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting on the occasion of completion of one year of Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in Assam on May 10. Amit Shah said that the promise of not letting cows get smuggled to Bangladesh was met. “I'd like to congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entire team. We had promised that we won't let even one cow go to Bangladesh through the land of Assam. Today, I can proudly say that all doors to cattle smuggling are closed in Assam and smugglers fear Assam Police,” he said.