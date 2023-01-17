Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

All about the Nepal plane crash

Well-experienced pilots were flying the plane when the plane met with the crash. Watch the full video to know all about the Nepal plane crash in the Kathmandu-bound flight that met with the accident in Pokhara.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.