Alia Bhatt spotted for first time post-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently tied knot with Ranbir Kapoor, is all geared up to shoot her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Beaming like a ray of sunshine, Alia stepped out of her house for the first time after her wedding. Alia looked radiant in a light pink loose-fitted suit paired with her Christian Dior handbag. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.