Alert Indian troops thwart Pakistan sponsored militants at LOC in Balakot Sector

Brigadier R Krishanan and Brigadier P Acharya held a joint press conference in Rajouri district on Jan 07. Brigadier P Acharya informed, “On Jan 7, at around 7 pm alert troops observed suspicious movement of 2 terrorists/infiltrators who were trying to sneak and cross LOC in the Balakot sector of Poonch district.”