Alert! African Swine Flu grips Manipur, 17 pig farms declared as epicenters!

Outbreak of deadly and highly contagious African Swine Flu has gripped Manipur’s Imphal. Altogether 17 pig farms were identified as epicentres and over 600 pigs found in the infected zone have been culled and buried so far. A survey work is being undertaken to ascertain whether the pigs reared within the surveillance zones are healthy or not. There are reports of disposal of pig carcasses on roads, rivers and other water bodies including Loktak Lake.