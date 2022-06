Aleesa Khan, Anantnag’s 12-year-old girl pens debut volume of poetry

Aleesa Khan, a young poet from Anantnag, published her debut volume of poetry with an intriguing title ‘Drowning in Stars’. Aleesa Khan, a young girl from South Kashmir's Kehribal area of the Anantnag district, has written her first collection of poetry, which will be distributed in stores very soon.