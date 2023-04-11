Search icon
Alarming situation: India's population soars but fewer women have jobs

India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country. By 2030, India is forecast to be the third-largest economy in the world, behind only the U.S. and China. But the number of Indian women in the workforce, already among the 20 lowest in the world, has been shrinking for decades. Experts say this gap could be a huge opportunity if India can find a way to plug it, especially at a time when it’s population is expanding. A 2018 McKinsey report estimated that India could add $552 billion to its GDP by increasing its female workforce participation rate by 10 percent.

