Alamgir Alam denies reports of Jharkhand CM Soren sidelining ally Congress

Jharkhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam on April 05 commented on the reports of CM Hemant Soren trying to sideline his ally INC. “We've worked together. Our incharge had said that we need to have Panchayat polls-notification will be issued this week. We had suggested Old pension scheme like Rajasthan. It'll be done,” he said. He also said that whatever suggestions were given from Congress’ side were taken up by the CM and acted accordingly.