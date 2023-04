Akshay Tritiya 2023: Know where to buy digital gold on this Akshay Tritiya

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. While physical gold is ideal for those who wish to wear it as jewelry, digital gold is preferred by those who think of it as an investment. Through this video, get to know one can buy digital gold through platforms like Paytm.