Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar look super chic at Raksha Bandhan’s screening

The ‘Raksha Bandhan’ cast looked super chic at the screening of their movie. Several other stars were also spotted at the screening.Bollywood star Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a navy blue floral shirt, while the Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar gave major ethnic goals in her dazzling outfit.Huma Qureshi made a classy appearance at the event in an all-black outfit. Sonal Chauhan looked ethereal in her ethnic avatar.