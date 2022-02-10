Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM Modi’s ‘dynasty politics’ remark, says proud to have families

Reacting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dynasty ‘politics remark’, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 10 stated that they are proud to have families as they understand the pain of people. “We're proud to have families. A family person will not run away with jhola (bag) and leave family behind. During lockdown, if CM had a family, he would've understood the pain of labourers walking miles to reach their home,” said SP Chief. Yesterday, in an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi alleged Congress, SP and RLD promoted dynasty politics, 'the biggest enemy of democracy'.