Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 23, paid floral tribute to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his 112th birth anniversary at Lohia Park in Lucknow. Ram Manohar Lohia was a freedom fighter and a true Gandhian. He was one of the leaders who played key role for political empowerment of underprivileged communities and worked to unite Opposition parties against Congress party hegemony.