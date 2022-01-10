Akhilesh Yadav knows hell lose finding new excuses every day says Sidharth Nath Singh

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, MSME Minister and Spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh on January 09, took a dig on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he knows that he'll lose, and is therefore looking for new excuses every day. Talking to ANI, Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav knows very well that he is going to lose the Assembly elections so he is finding new excuses every day. Yesterday he accused the Election Commission, saying digital elections are unfair. Today, he wrote to the EC demanding suspension of government officers." Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7. The poll panel said the counting of votes will take place on March 10.