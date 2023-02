Akhilesh Yadav hopes CM Yogi will take steps to make UP a $1 Trillion economy

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on February hopeful that Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will take steps to make UP a $1 Trillion economy. While addressing mediapersons, he said, “I hope UP CM and Finance minister will take steps to make UP a $1 Trillion economy. In the last 6 budgets of this government, no steps were taken for the welfare of farmers and youth and unemployment also remained unaddressed.”